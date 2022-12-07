Love or Bread

Not Available

Frank Joe Cheng is a guy who lives his life in a façade, letting the world believe he's a wealthy young gentlemen. When in fact he's a lazy, procrastinating in debt pauper. While Shan Mei Ariel Lin is a poor young woman, but kind, filial and very hard-working bread winner of her family. They encounter each other when both are in need of housing, they end up sharing a broke-down old house together. Their characters totally opposite of each other, so they ultimately butt heads with each other, but share in common the need of money and a new destiny.