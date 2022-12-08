Love or Spend

Not Available

Can two childhood friends be forced to marry each other if they can’t find other suitable mates? Pei Zhengxi and Mo Chengzhen have been friends all their lives and their mothers are also friends. Their mothers have always held out hope that the two would marry, but Zhengxi and Chengzhen feel nothing other than friendship for each other. Zero chemistry. But their mothers have decided that if they cannot find suitable marriage partners by their 32nd birthdays, Zhengxi and Chengzhen will have to marry each other. With only 24 hours to go, whom will Zhengxi and Chengzhen marry?