Love Prison is a reality series that documents couples who are dating online, but have yet to meet in person. These couples have agreed to take their relationship to the next level and meet face-to-face while living in a house on a deserted island for one week. These couples will have plenty of time to get to know one another when they are stripped of their comforts, electronics, and any distraction from one another. Will their carefully crafted cyber love become all too real or will they last the week and leave the island together?