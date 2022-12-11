Love Punishment

Not Available

At Suphanburi (A town in Thailand), home of the mighty nobleman Pobal who is very respected one day has to borrow money from the another nobleman. His wife Miriam is also to borrow money to redeem the two scales of justice, and suffer the chronic treatment of loss of face. Appreciation of the grace silky bow took his daughter to a servant of his. Smooth and handsome as a young girl A neat manner Merriam thus affecting your pet as a sister. In the same house Miriam then unless you Khun loyalty has another wife that you care. As one village elder daughter Your care is your favorite fattening. When you fertilize, seem to smooth out, making calligraphic maid credentials are instigated. I therefore seek your destruction smooth. Slick is Bullying various fields he was ruthless finishing. And love the silky smoothness embarrassment because she had a family, a husband, a son who died young, he was raised by a grandmother doubters.