Love Recipe

The current owner of Golden Chicken, Li An An, is determined to sell her family restaurant to the highest bidder. Unfortunately there is no buyer. She is forced to stay put and try to restore the restaurant back to its former glory. As her family story has it, a hundred years ago the restaurant became famous for a chicken recipe invented by a pair of star-crossed lovers who wanted it to embody their love. However, the recipe has gotten lost through generations and the restaurant was not the same anymore. Now, it's up to her to recover the lost recipe of love.