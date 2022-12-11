Love Refresh

Not Available

Seo Nam Joo, who doesn't know about love, writing romance dramas and holds special lectures from female friends with different love views. Meanwhile, Nam Joo is a new drama writer who successfully started a science fiction project. Although he is trying to make a romantic drama as his next film, his script, which has only had one-sided love, is unrealistic. Seo Eun Ha is waiting for a romantic relationship to focus on a simple life, and Hyun Ji Eun is a successful career woman who is more interested in stocks and economy and hopes for a universal relationship.