Not Available

Love Refresh

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Seo Nam Joo, who doesn't know about love, writing romance dramas and holds special lectures from female friends with different love views. Meanwhile, Nam Joo is a new drama writer who successfully started a science fiction project. Although he is trying to make a romantic drama as his next film, his script, which has only had one-sided love, is unrealistic. Seo Eun Ha is waiting for a romantic relationship to focus on a simple life, and Hyun Ji Eun is a successful career woman who is more interested in stocks and economy and hopes for a universal relationship.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images