Love Script

Zhu Xuan wen is a man who possess high equal, good looks and many properties. However, after a car accident, he gets a delusional order and thinks that he is a prince. From then on, he neglected his work responsibilities and focused on becoming a prince. Luo Kai Huai is a psychiatrist, and took up the responsibility of curing Zhu Wen Xuan because of due to her need for money. However, she did not expect that her peaceful days are going to come to a stop. As the two spend time together, they began to fall in love.