Not Available

* Based on the manga by Kisaragi Gunma. Yui finds out that her best friends Ami and Nao and herself are the last remaining virgins in their class. To erase this blot from their school lives, Yui enterprisingly announces to a select group of available boys in her class that they will each give up their virginity to one of them and asks them to line up before the girl of their choice. This group also include Daiki who shares a mutual crush on Ami.