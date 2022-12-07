Not Available

Gil Raymond and Alice Chenery would appear to be perfect soul mates. Gil is a successful American comedy writer who has fled his home country in search of artistic integrity and a lasting relationship. Alice is an account manager for a perfume company in a London department store, struggling to maintain a flat in Brighton she cannot afford. Week by week, Love Soup explores Gil and Alice's separate lives: lives which, unhappily, never intersect, but which parallel each other in many subtle ways. The series observes their hopes and fears as they try to remain sane in a world from which they feel increasingly excluded. Tellingly, and poignantly, each week witnesses their continuing doomed attempts to find the definitive partner who will bring them the happiness they deserve.