Love Started at the Fence

Who would have thought Nalin would be married 3 times? Not with any random guy but to her best friend Kob. He lives next door and they had been friend since childhood. First time, they got married to please his dying grandma. It only lasted 7 days. They got divorced right after grandma passed away. Many years passed. They were still best friends. Nalin needed to get married to somebody in order to get a promotion at work. She didn't have anybody. So she asked for his hand in marriage. This time it was different. He started to have feelings for her. But his move was too late because Nalin just fell in love with another guy. What is he gonna be: Her husband or her best friend?