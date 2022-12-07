Love That Girl!

Not Available

Tyana is a young divorcee who returns home to Southern California for a second chance in life. She decides to take a job in real estate – making her father Delroy very happy to see she's following in his professional footsteps – but she plans to work for his competition. Tanya also reconnects with her old friends, especially her best friend Nefertiti who is happily single and ready to help Tyana get her groove back. But Tyana's world is suddenly turned upside down when her unemployed brother Latrell unexpectedly moves into her NoHo (North Hollywood) condo.