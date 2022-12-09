Not Available

There may be two sides to every story but when it comes to murder, whose story will you believe? Inspired by the best-selling blockbuster novel, Gone Girl, Investigation Discovery's (ID) new series, "Love the Way You Lie" brings viewers real life crime stories in which the truth is disputed. From suicides that could be staged, to murder disguised as self-defense, Love the Way You Lie examines the fine line between evil and innocent. Filmed in a classic he said-she said style, episodes follow both versions as events in the relationship unfold simultaneously, leaving viewers to ultimately decide the truth.