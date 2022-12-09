Not Available

Love Thy Sister introduces viewers to a whole new kind of sisterhood. Ruby, Ellen and Ione Rucker belong to one of the oldest and most prominent families in the Carolinas. They’re sexy and privileged, and outrageously funny. Ruby, the eldest sister, and her husband, Ford, an orthodontist, have three children. Ford’s practice has recently fallen on hard times, so Ruby feels pressure to keep up with her sisters while downsizing her family’s lifestyle. Ellen, the middle sister, is divorced from Vince Carter of the Dallas Mavericks, and is the mother of their daughter, Kai. Ellen has been dating attorney and now former South Carolina Congressman, Bakari Sellers for five years and struggles with the idea of committing to him because of her failed marriage. Ione, the youngest of the three sisters, is also divorced from a prominent pro basketball player, Antawn Jamison, of the LA Lakers. Ione has three young children, and spends a lot of time with her transgender best friend, Londyn. However, Ione is single and has yet to find the next love of her life. As they deal with the ups and downs of life, these three sisters remain the best of friends, but they can also bring out the worst in each other. But no matter what, they always Love Thy Sister.