Love to the End

When she was a teenager, Han Ka Young's father's company went bankrupt. As a result, her parents then divorced. Because of her difficult situation, Han Ka Young has taken care of the housework and her family since her teenage years. Nevertheless, she has a bright personality. Her father then starts a cosmetics company. She works at her father's company and takes her job seriously. Meanwhile, Han Ka Young has never had a boyfriend. One day, she meets Yoon Jung Han, the successor to a family owned glass factory. Han Ka Young falls in love with him