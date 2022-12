Not Available

During the "super moon" in 2011, Lei Chu Xia escaped from her murderer and travelled into the future to the year 2021. She appears in front of Xu Xiao Dong, and somehow, her existence seems to depend on Xu Xiao Dong’s presence in which they have to stay close to each other. Having no choice but to stay together, Xu Xiao Dong decides to help Lei Chu Xia recover her memory and find out the truth from 10 years ago.