Love Under the Moon

A struggling student, desperate to find a way to make enough money to cover the cost of attending university in Shanghai, Xiang Yuan was willing to do whatever it took to make her dreams come true. When the Ye family offered to pay for all of her university expenses, Xiang Yuan accepted their offer without hesitation. Little did she know that in so doing, she would alter the course of her life forever. Smart, dedicated, and determined to make a better life for herself, Xiang Yuan excelled in school, so much so that by the time she enters the workplace, she’s well on her way to becoming financially independent. Nearly free of the debt she owed the Ye family, Xiang Yuan found herself falling for the family’s eldest son, Ye Qian Ze. Little did she know that the family’s second son, Ye Yun had already fallen in love with her. Caught up in an unexpected and messy love triangle, Xiang Yuan must find a way to overcome the obstacles of life and love, while holding onto the one thing that has always driven her forward... Her dreams.