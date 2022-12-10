Love Unexpected

Not Available

When a horrible accident claimed his mother’s life three years ago, Xu Nuo was never fully able to recover the shock. Since that day, Xu Nuo has been living with an affective disorder so severe, he has lost all connection with his emotions. Unable to laugh, cry, or even love, Xu Nuo has no way to connect with other people, as he has lost all ability to empathize with others. Incapable of feeling any sense of guilt or remorse, he has become a brutal expert when it comes to corporate mergers and acquisitions. Though known for getting a job done, his savage techniques have made him the target of more than a few disgruntled individuals.