Love Will Begin When Money Ends

Reiko Kuki (Mayu Matsuoka) is single, works in the accounting dept. for toy manufacturer. She lives her life frugally and hardly buys stuff that is not a necessity. A year ago, she found small dishes at a secondhand store and liked them immediately. And Finally, she makes the decision to purchase it for $15. She enters the store, but sees a man and woman buying small dishes at random. The man is Keita Saruwatari (Haruma Miura). His father runs the toy company where Reiko works. Reiko happens to be the person to advise Keita about money...