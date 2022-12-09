Love You (2012)

Not Available

Kim Man Suk (Lee Soon Jae) worked at a mid-size construction company for his entire life. He wasn’t very good to his wife and she died suddenly one day. Since than, he has delivered milk for 7 years and trying to atone for his poor treatment to his wife. Kim Man Suk then meets Song Yi Bun (Jung Young Sook), who recycles used paper for a living. Kim Man-Seok falls in love with Song Yi-Bbun. Meanwhile, Jung Min Chae (Kim Hyung Jun) works as a civil service officer instead of serving his military enlistment. He is smart. He first entered Seoul University. At Seoul University, he developed a game and became a legendary figure in the gaming industry. He looks successful, but, in fact, he has sad family history. While he works as a civil service officer, he then meets social worker Kim Yeon Ah (Kim Yoon Seo). They soon fall in love.