“Love You, Mean It with Whitney Cummings” is guided by Cummings' signature humor, and will be a weekly medley of witty commentary featuring Whitney’s take on everything from the biggest pop culture and celebrity happenings, to life, relationships, sex, and more. Equipped with only a microphone and her laptop, and joined by celebrity guests and comedian friends, including sidekick Julian McCullough, Whitney gets a chance to return to her stand-up roots, as the outspoken comedienne enjoys free rein to dish on her favorite topics, trends and latest obsessions. Nothing is off limits for this girl who says what everyone else is thinking, whether it’s pondering the wisdom of plastic surgery, the folly of miss-matched Hollywood romances or setting the record straight on pressing rumors circulating the web.