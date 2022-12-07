Lovely Complex

Not Available

Koizumi Risa, taller than the average girl, and Atsushi Ootani, shorter than the average guy - their constant bickering and comical love-hate relationship is well-known throughout the school. They act similarly and love the same music, and their friendship is full of laughing, shouting at each other, and of course, lots of jokes about one another's height. But when Risa notices her feelings for Ootani growing, she's worried. She doesn't know if he can ever see her as more than a friend, and she's afraid that if she tells him how she feels, she could ruin what they have. With her friends rooting for her, she struggles to make him see how she feels about him, and that a romantic relationship between them can work. Oblivious Ootani doesn't make things easy for her, but she stubbornly perseveres in her own unconventional way, determined for her feelings to get through to him, and finally be returned. Hopefully she won't drive herself and everyone else crazy in the process. Risa Koizumi has always been taller than most people, and Atsushi Ootani has always been shorter than most boys. Risa, after being caught during one of the school assembles, is punished by attending summer classes. Risa learns that she attends summer class with Ootani. After a cute, tall guy transfers into their summer class, the two of them decide to help each other out in regards to a possible love interest. Ootani helps Risa get close to the new classmate, Suzuki, and Risa helps Ootani get close to one of her close friends Chiharu. It turns out that Suzuki and Chiharu have more in common than vice versa with Ootani and Risa and they decide to give up and let Chiharu and Suzuki become a couple. However, Risa begins to notice that her feelings for Ootani are growing, but Ootani doesn't seem to notice at. Risa must get Ootani to understand that it's him she likes, not some other guy, and then figure out if a relationship between a tall girl and a short boy can really be possible.