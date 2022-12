Not Available

Lovelyz will be bring all of you to their one and only wonderland in their first ever reality show Lovelyz in Wonderland! The girls have never had a reality show to reveal their true personalities, therefore they will be embarking on an eight episode reality show “Lovelyz in Wonderland”! Through the show, you will be able to see the Lovelyz member revealing their true personalities, as well as showing us their innocent charms.