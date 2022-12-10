Lovers in Paris

Not Available

As the chairman of GD Motors, Han Gi-Ju is a divorced man working in Paris. He takes Gang Tae-Young, who is working as a housekeeper at his home, as his date to a business party. She is a poor international student who is chasing her father's dream of studying in Paris. Han Gi-ju's nephew, Yu Soo-Hyeok meets Tae-Young by chance, and falls for her. Tae-Young ends up returning to Seoul, soon after, Gi-Ju and Soo-Hyeok also return to Seoul separately. Tae-Young asks Gi-Ju for a job and in time, the two fall in love. Gi-Ju's father tries to force his son to marry Moon Yun-A (Oh Joo-Eun) the daughter of an influential politician and she exhausts every means to make this happen. As the family secret involving Gi-Ju's and Soo-Hyeok is disclosed, the relationship between Tae-Young and Gi-Ju is in crisis.