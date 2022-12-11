Loving Emily

Not Available

Emily is a woman in her early 40s who finds out that her husband has been having an affair. When her father dies and she is asked to bring his beloved car back to Cagayan to be given to an old family friend, Emily takes the 400-mile drive from Manila to Cagayan alone. It is during this long and lonely drive that she is faced with the truth about the real situation of her family. In this vulnerable moment, she meets Vince, a young man in his 20s and the next thing she knows, she is in a hotel room with him having a one-night stand. Now Emily finds herself in an unexpected crossroad – to stay miserable where she is or to be brave and choose the uncertain future.