Loving You

Jin Da Rae (Eugene) is the daughter of a female diver in Cheju Island. After her father mysteriously passes away she tries to uncover the truth about his death. One day she coincidentally saves Hyuk (Park Yong Ha) from torrent waters. Hyuk works for an orange farm opposed to his father's wish that Hyuk should take over his resort development business. Da Rae and Hyuk gradually fall in love. However, their love is put to a risky test after Hyuk's half-brother (Lee Dong Wook) also discovers his love for Da Rae. While all 3 of them get entangled in a complicated love triangle, Da Rae finds out that Hyuk is connected to her father's death.