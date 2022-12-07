Not Available

Lowdown shines a torch on the life of a man whose job it is to feed the public's insatiable appetite for celebrity gossip. Adam plays Alex Burchill, the author of the Lowdown column which appears in the once great but now ailing tabloid newspaper – the Sunday Sun. Each week Alex interviews celebrities for his column, and each week at least one of those celebrities ruins his week. Sometimes the celebrity gets drunk and punches Alex out. Sometimes the celebrity gets him arrested. Usually the celebrity sleeps with his girlfriend, Rita. It may not sound like much of a life, but it invariably leads to great copy and the readers love it. In fact, it's the only thing standing between the Sunday Sun and oblivion.