Lubov v bolshom gorode

Not Available

In the life of every father sooner or later there comes a time when his wife leaves for a well deserved rest , and he is left alone with your own child . It would seem , nothing complicated ! Just thought Igor , Artyom and Sauna, not knowing what " waterfall" adventure will cover their head. Exhausted "charms " of fatherhood , boys meet his old friend Valentine . Removing the stress over a bottle of whiskey , guys jokingly dream that their children quickly become adults . And in the morning daddy shocked understand - their dream come true and now they learn the hard way what it means saying " Big kids - big problems ."