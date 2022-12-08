Lucky Days

Not Available

The only reason money-grabbing magazine editor Chen Miao Ru and unambitious salary man Ren Xiao Guo got married was because of money. Miao Ru got caught in a money bind flipping houses. Pooling their resources was the only way to prevent a financial meltdown of her own. But married life was nothing like their peaceful dating life. Soon, they were on the verge of divorce. Yet, Ren didn't want a divorce. Then, a mysterious computer program in the county clerk's bathroom allowed him to press Ctrl + Z to return to earlier part of their lives and make edits to their past.