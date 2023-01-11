Lucky Hank

William Henry 'Hank' Devereaux Jr. is the unlikely and reluctant chairman of the English department in an underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt. His discontent is rooted in unresolved issues with his father, a mediocre and entitled student body, and in the fact that his department is more savagely divided than the Balkans.
|Bob Odenkirk
|William Henry 'Hank' Devereaux Jr.
|Mireille Enos
|Lily Devereaux
|Olivia Welch
|Julie Devereaux
|Diedrich Bader
|Tony Conigula
|Sara Amini
|Meg Quigley
|Cedric Yarbrough
|Paul Rourke
