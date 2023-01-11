Not Available

Lucky Hank

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Gran Via Productions

    William Henry 'Hank' Devereaux Jr. is the unlikely and reluctant chairman of the English department in an underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt. His discontent is rooted in unresolved issues with his father, a mediocre and entitled student body, and in the fact that his department is more savagely divided than the Balkans.

    Cast

    		Bob OdenkirkWilliam Henry 'Hank' Devereaux Jr.
    		Mireille EnosLily Devereaux
    		Olivia WelchJulie Devereaux
    		Diedrich BaderTony Conigula
    		Sara AminiMeg Quigley
    		Cedric YarbroughPaul Rourke

    View Full Cast >

    Images