Lucky Seven (2012)

7 detectives, each with their own unique style in problem solving, work at the same detective agency. Each detective is in charge of their own case file until one day, the cases somehow seem to tangle up together into one big mystery. Inevitably, the detectives are left with no choice but to team up together in tackling the intriguing, but complex mystery. Despite differing opinions and amidst complications, the detectives work together to unravel the truth behind the suspect's agenda. Tokita Shuntaro is a freshman detective who has the tendency of sticking his head in things too far out of sympathy or excessive emotions towards his clients or research objects. This trait leads him to take unnecessary steps, ones that often times lead him to trouble. Contrary to Shuntaro, Nitta Teru is a well composed detective. He eyes Shuntaro with a cold stare and often times conflicts with his opinions. Watching over Shuntaro and Teru like a big brother is Asahi Junpei, a senior detective who goes in between the two and tries to settle their disputes but instead ends up complicating the situation. Filled with "action", "comedy", and "positive thinking", the action packed entertainment show is sure to appeal to the entire family from children to adults. The team of 7 detectives with differing opinions, bold character, laughs, thrilling moments and high scale action will keep you on your toes at all times. Not a moment shall be missed!