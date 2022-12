Not Available

Captain Odd Grenland and 2. pilot Birger Wom gets fired from SAS when the finance is bad because they are to old. Grenland buys a used plane for his own money, and together they start the company Senior-Air, which is going to compete with SAS on the distance Oslo-Bergen. On their team, they get the mechanical genious Joar "Jojo" Johansen, Jasmin Rosenrot, earlier cabin chief in Spantax and the mathematic genious Karl Åge Tørkle.