A culinary journey across twelve regions, each with their own unique cultures, culinary stories and traditions. Celebrated chef, Luke Nguyen, in the third instalment of his popular series, takes us on a culinary journey across the Greater Mekong region of southeast Asia. Beginning in southwest China, Luke explores the culinary cultures and centuries old traditions of Yunnan Province, from the Naxi people of Lijiang to the Dai communities of Xishuangbana.