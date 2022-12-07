Lulu og Leon

Not Available

For better or for worse... At Lulu and Leon's wedding, he is arrested and led away by police. With the bereaved bride down on her luck, the scene is set for TV3's new, poignant drama, Lulu & Leon. Lulu is a self-employed mother of two with her own hair salon. For 10 years she has lived with Leon, a devoted and charismatic father, but unfortunately also a bit of a habitual offender, which finally catches up with him. The bride is left behind with a lot of problems. How can she pay the wages to her employees when the bank has tied up all her money? How can she provide for her 9-year-old, a little quiet son, when one disaster after another makes her life a chaos? How can she explain to her 15-year-old daughter that it is a bad idea to be the girlfriend of a criminal, when she herself has chosen the same? In Leon's absence, Lulu is forced even farther into his criminal network; a male-dominated world of gangster types, suspect tinkering, prostitutes, and not least the charming and very committed criminal Commissioner Patrick Smith and his colleague Ole Sound.