Lunar Jim is a preschool-oriented stop-motion television show produced in Canada by Halifax Film and Alliance Atlantis. The show is based on an original concept created by Alexander Bar, and was script-edited in Season 1 by Peter Sauder of Nelvana fame. Season 2 was helmed by award-winning veteran producer/writer Jed MacKay. Award winning animator/director Benny Zelkowicz served as a series director on the first season, and provided Jim's voice.