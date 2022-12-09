Lunch no Akko-chan

Not Available

Sawada Michiko, a temporary staff who works for a trading company, has just had her heart broken. On one of the boring days Michiko has been leading, her boss, Kurokawa Atsuko, makes an unexpected suggestion to her. “Exchange lunch with me.” Unable to go against Atsuko, Michiko reluctantly complies. In doing so, she soon realises the profundity of food and starts to change. Atsuko, whom people call Akko-chan, is feared by the people around her and has extensive contacts. What is her true character?