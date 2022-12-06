Not Available

Grandson of the famous French thief Arsene Lupin, Lupin the 3rd is the world's most accomplished thief, traveling all over the globe to steal the most exotic treasures. A master of disguise and of intricate planning, he is assisted by surly gunman Jigen and silent samurai Goemon. He triumphs easily over Interpol Inspector Zenigata's attempts to trap him, but is continually challenged by Fujiko, his sexy and mysterious rival, but sometimes ally.