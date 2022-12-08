Not Available

A publishing sensation and radio star, Shannon Lush is the author of best-selling books Spotless, Speed Cleaning and How to Be Comfy. In this series, Shannon will combine her unique know-how with a mission to instil domestic wellbeing and happiness – she wants nothing more than to transform the homes of the nation. Each week, one family or household receives the Shannon Lush treatment. These are people who need her help to get their lives and homes in order. They are literally in a mess. Lush House is no snap your fingers make-over show. The household has to make the transformation themselves, Shannon is there as mentor and ‘font of all knowledge’. Over 10 episodes Shannon will help all types of Australian households change the way they live. Shannon’s simple, non-toxic approach to cleaning and household management will enable viewers to discover everything they ever wanted to know about remedying domestic disasters and deliver valuable take-away tips that will SAVE time, money and the planet. If you are in search of domestic bliss, if you long for a house, and a life, that is clean, tidy and calm, but haven’t got the time, knowledge, family support or the organisational skills, this series will have the solution.