Luv Kush is an Indian television series created, written, produced, and directed by Ramanand Sagar. It is a follow-up to Sagar's highly successful Ramayan, featuring mostly the same cast and production crew. Luv Kush covers the last book, the "Uttar Kand," of the ancient Indian epic Ramayana, following Ram's coronation, especially focusing on his children Luv and Kush.