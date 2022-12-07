Not Available

The series is about two 25-year-old twins, Lykke (Happiness) and Thomas, who have both lost their parents. One tries to find happiness during his professional career and the other through love. Thomas has for several years been treated for depression, while Lykke, however, has focused on his career. In the series' beginning, he seeks a job in the communications department at the pharmaceutical giant SanaFortis, where he focuses on a meteoric career. In addition, we meet numerous other personalities during the series who undergo surprising changes when their perception of happiness is in turn challenged. Lykke is a comedy about ambition and repressed instincts, about the blurring of boundaries between dream and reality and the dream of happiness and well-ordered life where everything can be planned - except the case.