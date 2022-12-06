Not Available

There are people who need money, others need love or recognition…and there are those who need to die! When you are in real trouble and the only solution is to give up your own life, then funeral house El Descanso Eterno offers you complete service of death and resurrection; scenes of accidental or natural deaths, complete funeral process, video of coffin reaching ground bottom and consequently new identity in different country; and this all only that you can enjoy living your own death. No one is going to look for you; no one is going to ask for you, you have no attachments…at least not with anyone from your previous life.