Lyndey Milan's Baking Secrets

In 6 themed episodes, Lyndey reveals the very best of her time honoured baking secrets. Themes include Heartwarmers - where she re-invents the well-loved Lamington, cooks Spiced Apple Custard Crumble and helps make pies at the Easter Show: Pies and Puds - a delicious mix of sweet and savoury dishes and a TAFE visit to meet bakers of the future; Lazy Baking - featuring bread making at Brasserie Bread and dishes like Caramelised Pear Scones and No Knead Bread (with olive oil and chorizo); Bite Size - full of small but perfectly formed treats and a visit to the Cake, Bake and Sweets Show; Go Global - featuring Italian Florentines from award winning Sweetness the Patisserie and dishes from France, South America and the middle east and; Baking Bad - showcasing luscious indulgences like Maple Glazed Baked donuts and Chocolate Ganache Tart, plus a session with master patisserie Eric Lanlard at the Cake, Bake and Sweet show. http://www.lifestylefood.com.au/tv/lyndey-milans-baking-secrets/