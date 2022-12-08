Lyndey Milan's Taste of Australia

Not Available

Join much-loved TV personality Lyndey Milan as she unearths the characters, places, pastures and heroes—the backbone of a thriving Australian culinary culture—and delivers a real Taste of Australia. Set amongst dramatic and varied scenery, this series ventures from the foodie hot spots in capital cities, to sparkling oceans and all the way to the bush; to the faces and the characters which are the backbone of the country. Milan rolls up her sleeves and pulls on the gum boots to showcase the best of Australia.