M3: Sono Kuroki Hagane

There is distorted, deep blackness everywhere. That place, in which blackness swallowed everything and took away everything, has become known as the avidya zone. Strange beings assume the very form of the despair and chaos of humanity. They are known by this name: Imashime. An expedition surveys the avidya zone which consumes human spirits. So, in the intricate intersection between the present in impending crisis and the destiny of the past … can eight boys and girls, assembled to confront the Imashime, find the bright future that lies before the avidya zone?