Maalaala Mo Kaya (lit. Would You Remember, abbreviated as "MMK") is a Philippine drama anthology series broadcast on ABS-CBN every Saturday evening and being hosted by Charo Santos-Concio. Currently, it became the longest-running drama anthology on Philippine television and on Asia. The program features weekly real life stories or anecdotes of common people or even famous celebrities and personalities through letter sending. The series has a counterpart radio program being broadcast on DZMM called "Maalaala Mo Kaya sa DZMM", a paperback ("pocketbooks") adaption and a comic book adaptation under Mango Comics & Sterling.[2] The program is named after the song, "Maalaala Mo Kaya" by Constancio de Guzman, which also serves as the program's main theme song which was performed by Dulce. During 2000's airing of the program until now, the main theme song was covered by Carol Banawa replacing Dulce's version.