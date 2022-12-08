Not Available

'Mac Miller And The Most Dope Family' follows Mac as he takes on his new superstar status and trades in his hometown Pittsburgh digs for the sun-and-celeb-filled world of Los Angeles. He brings his four closest friends from back home to crash with him in his sick new mansion and live it up while he records his much-anticipated new album, 'Watching Movies With The Sound Off.' Together, business mastermind Quentin, the artistically gifted Jimmy, fashion entrepreneur Peanut and NFL-player-turned-bodyguard Big Dave are Mac's "Most Dope Family." Making it on your own is dope, but bringing your fam along with you is most dope.