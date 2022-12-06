Not Available

MacGyver

  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

MacGyver follows the adventures of the laid-back, extremely resourceful secret agent Angus MacGyver. He prefers non-violent conflict resolution whenever possible and refuses to carry or use a gun. MacGyver works as a problem solver for the Phoenix Foundation in Los Angeles. Utilizing his education as a scientist and his experience as an operative in the Department of External Services (DXS), he is able to solve a range of problems usually with the help of his ever-present Swiss Army knife.

Cast

Richard Dean AndersonAngus MacGyver
Dana ElcarPete Thornton
Bruce McGillJack Dalton
Michael Des BarresMurdoc

