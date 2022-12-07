Not Available

Machines! changes the way you see your every day world. It's a first-time-ever trip inside, under, over and through the guts of ordinary and extraordinary machines. Photo-real computer animation takes us where no camera can fit, or even survive. Entertaining, engaging and easy-to-understand commentary untangles complex design and engineering for all ages, while having some fun along the way. Fly, flood, speed, spin, crush, cut, push, pull, tick, and tock. All shapes, all sizes, from a handheld tattoo machine to a coal-crushing power plant, and everything in between — escalator, machine gun, bomb robot, ATM machines and even roller coasters!