Machines of Glory

The machine operators are the rock stars of a construction site. Without their skills the show grinds to a halt. This show, however, rolls on as it features a competition in each episode between three machine-operating crews for a cash prize. While behind the controls of powerful, massive machines such as excavators, backhoes and skid steers, the crews tackle challenges that test speed, skill and power, and the two crews with the most points after three rounds face off in one final challenge. Johnny Littlefield (``Extreme Makeover: Home Edition'') hosts.