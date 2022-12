Not Available

A new action adventure series where Donal Macintyre tries to live at the absolute limits of human habitation in places such as Oman, Papua New Guinea, Bolivia and Borneo. The series shows what it is like to live on the very edge of existence and over the course of the 4 shows he visits the Inuits in the most northerly community in the world, experiences camel migration in the Sahara and crosses the world's highest mountain pass with Tibetan traders.