Macken is a comedy TV show with many musical elements, produced by Galenskaparna and After Shave 1986 and was recorded outside the Swedish town Vara. The series was broadcast in six episodes by SVT, and involves the brothers Roy and Roger, who runs a gas station. The show was Galenskaparna and After Shaves definitive breakthrough. The series became hugely popular among the Swedish people. Several of the songs that were included in the TV series became hits and landed on the Swedish charts such as the main theme "Macken", "Husvagn" "Konfirmarationspresenten". In each episode, the main theme is sung by different popular swedish artists, such as Lasse Lönndahl and Björn Skifs.